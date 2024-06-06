Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New industrial park to create hundreds of jobs

A new image has been released that shows how a major business park that could support hundreds of jobs in Peterborough is likely to appear once completed.

The 127 acre Flagship Park, which will be constructed at Edgerley Drain Road, Fengate, is expected to feature about 10 industrial units with sizes ranging from 397,400 square feet to just 14,725 square feet.

Developers Trebor Developments and Hillwood have just released an image that shows that proposed layout of the warehouse, distribution and offices complex that could provide employment for at least 500 people.

This images shows how the development of Flagship Park at Red Brick Farm, in Edgerley Drain Road, Fengate, Peterborough

It comes shortly after the company secured detailed planning consent from Peterborough City Council to carry out major infrastructure works at Flagship Park Peterborough which are essential to prepare the site for the construction of the industrial units.

The largest unit will offer 367,565 square feet of warehousing, a three storey office block plus parking for 134 heavy goods vehicles and a 133 space car park.

A spokesperson for the developers said: “Works to prepare the site will continue throughout 2024 and the land is now being promoted to occupiers to meet their future requirements. Further planning applications are expected to be submitted during the year.”

Bob Tattrie, managing partner for Trebor, on behalf of the joint venture between Trebor/Hillwood, said: “We are excited to have reached this key milestone in the site’s development after many months of hard work.

"This site is an exciting new opportunity to deliver high quality, sustainable, new units to satisfy local occupier demand in Peterborough and the wider Eastern region.”

Joanna Loxton, Head of Strategic Land Investment at the llandowners, Church Commissioners for England, said: “We are pleased to welcome this major step forward in our development partnership with Trebor/Hillwood at Flagship Park, which paves the way for a high-quality employment scheme in this part of Peterborough.