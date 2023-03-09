New plans have been drawn for an industrial development on open land in Peterborough.​

The proposals involve the construction of 10 industrial units at Welbeck Way, off Shrewsbury Avenue in Woodston.

The development is earmarked for a 5,525 square metres site at the end of the Welbeck Way cul de sac. The site is the last to be developed at the Woodston Business Centre.

The development site at Welbeck Way, Woodston, Peterborough, which is expected to provide employment for 70 people.

It is thought the development could provide jobs for 70 people once the units are completed.

The planning application has been submitted to Peterborough City Council by land owner Tudor Progressions, which has a registered office in Nottingham

The development will be carried out by Barnack Estates UK, of Milnyard Square, Orton Southgate, Peterborough.

The proposal is for the construction of three main buildings that will be divided into 10 units of sizes varying from 120 square metres to 325 square metres and with a height of 6.5 metres.

The plans also include the provision of 37 car parking spaces plus space for 10 commercial vehicles and 23 spaces for bicycles.

Rob Facer, chairman of Barnack Estates, said: “We are advising and management the site, which had originally been proposed for a car showroom.”

