New plan unveiled to increase number of mausolea at Peterborough's Fletton cemetery
Plans have been drawn up to construct more than 80 mausoleums at a cemetery in Peterborough.
The proposal involves creating 81 mausoleum niches on the northern boundary of Fletton cemetery, in Fletton Avenue, Old Fletton.
It is envisaged that the mausoleum will be laid out in three areas, each of which will contain three blocks of nine niches high with the blocks laid out side by side.
The plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council by the local authority’s services provider, Aragon Direct Services.
The move comes after the sale of the last of 324 mausolea that were built at the cemetery more than a decade ago.
A councils spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we are awaiting the outcome of a planning application to construct a further 81 mausolea at Fletton cemetery adjacent to the 324 mausolea which were constructed over 10 years ago and are all now sold.
“Although the mausolea have tended to be purchased by members of the Italian community in Peterborough they will be made available for anyone to purchase.
“The price to purchase will be confirmed if planning consent is granted and a contractor appointed.
“Construction work is intended to commence early next year.”
Fletton cemetery opened in 1893 and it offers standard earthen burials, green burials, vaults, cremated remains plots as well as mausoleums.
Earlier this year vandals and thieves caused upset to a number of families after number of memorials were damaged or had items stolen from them prompting a review of security.