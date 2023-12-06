Construction hoped to get under way next year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been drawn up to construct more than 80 mausoleums at a cemetery in Peterborough.

The proposal involves creating 81 mausoleum niches on the northern boundary of Fletton cemetery, in Fletton Avenue, Old Fletton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is envisaged that the mausoleum will be laid out in three areas, each of which will contain three blocks of nine niches high with the blocks laid out side by side.

A mausoleum at Fletton Cemetery in Peterborough

The plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council by the local authority’s services provider, Aragon Direct Services.

The move comes after the sale of the last of 324 mausolea that were built at the cemetery more than a decade ago.

A councils spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we are awaiting the outcome of a planning application to construct a further 81 mausolea at Fletton cemetery adjacent to the 324 mausolea which were constructed over 10 years ago and are all now sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although the mausolea have tended to be purchased by members of the Italian community in Peterborough they will be made available for anyone to purchase.

“The price to purchase will be confirmed if planning consent is granted and a contractor appointed.

“Construction work is intended to commence early next year.”

Fletton cemetery opened in 1893 and it offers standard earthen burials, green burials, vaults, cremated remains plots as well as mausoleums.