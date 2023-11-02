New Peterborough drains will be able to hold 19 million litres of storm water

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New storm drains being installed in Peterborough will be able to hold the equivalent of seven Olympic sized swimming pools.

Anglian Water is due to begin work this month to install a new storm tank and upgrade technology at its main water recycling centre (WRC) in Peterborough. The scheme forms part of a £27 million investment programme to overhaul Peterborough’s water and sewerage infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new storm tanks at Peterborough will be able to capture 19 million litres of storm water during extreme weather and flooding – the equivalent of more than seven Olympic swimming pools – so it can then be treated before being returned to the River Nene nearby.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new investment will help the city deal with storms and heavy rain

This builds resilience to extreme weather caused by climate change and protecting the environment by helping to reduce the use of storm overflows, providing additional protection for rivers, many of which in the East of England are unique chalk stream habitats. Work is expected to be complete on the project by the end of 2024.

Regan Harris, spokesperson for Anglian Water, said: “We know how important rivers and the wider environment are to our customers and local communities, which is why we’re investing £27 million into Peterborough’s water and sewerage infrastructure. We’re really pleased that this scheme will help to protect nearby rivers and increase our resilience to climate change, by helping us make sure the wastewater is treated to an even higher standard than usual before it’s returned to the natural environment.

“As a result of climate change, we’re seeing more bouts of extreme weather, sudden downpours and rising sea levels, so it’s really important that our sites are prepared to process higher volumes of stormwater and protect the environment. That’s why we’ve committed through our Get River Positive programme that our water recycling processes will not harm rivers, with schemes like this one in Peterborough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad