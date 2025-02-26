New Peterborough Culture Centre officially opened by charity

The Compas Charity has opened its new base in Rivergate.

A Peterborough charity has celebrated the official opening of its new Cultural Centre.

The Peterborough Cultural Centre is now open to the public and will host a variety of programs, workshops, and community events aimed at strengthening ties among different cultural groups in Peterborough.

The centre has been opened by The Compas Charity, which works with marginalised and migrant communities in the city to provide services and support such communities to integrate into the British society.

The building at, Unit 27, Rivergate Centre, Viersen Platz, was officially opened on Sunday (February 23) and brought together a vibrant mix of cultures, communities, and distinguished guests in a celebration of unity and inclusivity.

The event saw an overwhelming turnout, with people from diverse backgrounds coming together to mark this important milestone.

Attendees had the opportunity to see an exhibition of work by Romani writer and activist Paul Polansky, Roma artists, Lithuanian and Latvian communities’ exposition, share experiences, and learn more about the centre’s mission to promote inclusion, provide social support, and empower individuals through education and community-driven initiatives.

CEO of Compas Charity Petr Torak said: “This centre represents a space where everyone is welcome, where cultures can come together, and where we can work towards a more inclusive and united community.”

To find out more about the COMPAS Charity, visit www.facebook.com/CompasCharityUK/.