Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Triumph not seen for 25 years

The new Labour leader of Peterborough City Council has described his group's local elections success as a ‘special moment.’

Councillor Dennis Jones (67) said while the Labour group had expected to make gains at the May 2 elections, it had not counted on taking five seats and becoming the largest political group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last time the city’s Labour group was in the same position was 25 years ago.

Councillor Dennis Jones, the Labour leader of Peterborough City Council

Cllr Jones, who was elected council leader at its annual meeting on Monday, said: “Your never know how the cards are going to fall.

"Yes, we expected to make gains and yes, this is a good time for Labour locally and nationally.

"But to win five seats taking us to 19 was really special."

Despite the group’s success, it took about 17 days before it was announced that Labour would take control from the Peterborough First group and Cllr Mohammed Farooq, who was council leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jones said: “Having worked with Peterborough First incredibly closely, I thought they would come quickly out of the traps, recognise the decision of the voters of Peterborough and recognise Labour was now the biggest party and say let’s just flip it around and keep the show on the road.

“I thought it was always assumed we would take control.

"I was rather hoping we would just flip it on its head and I‘d become the leader and Cllr Farooq would become the deputy.