New Peterborough business hub that will be home to Wendy's and Taco Bell is nearing completion
Developers had earmarked next month for completion of units
Preparations are being made for the opening in Peterborough of fast food drive-thrus Wendy’s and Taco Bell.
Construction of the drive-thrus on the Bourges View development, in Maskew Avenue, New England, is nearing completion.
Developers are hoping the new business park, which will also feature 21 trade counter and industrial warehouse units, will be practically finished sometime next month.
Alongside the two American food giants, Wendy’s and Taco Bell, other deals have been agreed with Lok N Store, Toolstation and Costa Coffee.
The food firms are the most high profile tenants to agree to move to the business hub, which is expected to create hundreds of jobs.
But the Peterborough’s Wendy’s outlet has been pipped to the post to be the first UK drive-thru opened by the company.
That honour went to the Wendy’s outlet that opened at Brampton Hut, Huntingdon, yesterday (January 23).