Developers had earmarked next month for completion of units

Preparations are being made for the opening in Peterborough of fast food drive-thrus Wendy’s and Taco Bell.

Construction of the drive-thrus on the Bourges View development, in Maskew Avenue, New England, is nearing completion.

Developers are hoping the new business park, which will also feature 21 trade counter and industrial warehouse units, will be practically finished sometime next month.

Alongside the two American food giants, Wendy’s and Taco Bell, other deals have been agreed with Lok N Store, Toolstation and Costa Coffee.

The food firms are the most high profile tenants to agree to move to the business hub, which is expected to create hundreds of jobs.

But the Peterborough’s Wendy’s outlet has been pipped to the post to be the first UK drive-thru opened by the company.

That honour went to the Wendy’s outlet that opened at Brampton Hut, Huntingdon, yesterday (January 23).

Undefined: readMore

1 . Bourges View A drive-thru takes shape at the development at Maskew Avenue, Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . metp-09-06-22 Paul Grinnell wendys-CENupload.jpeg This image shows the plots that fast food operators Wendy's and Taco Bell will occupy once the construction of the drive-thrus in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, is completed. Photo: nw Photo Sales

3 . Bourges View The Bourges View development takes shape at Maskew Avenue, Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Bourges View Construction of the industrial units is well under way at Maskew Avenue, Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales