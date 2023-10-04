Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Regular visitors to Ferry Meadows are getting used to seeing a brand bridge as they stroll around Gunwade Lake’s scenic shore.

A striking new orange-brown footbridge made of corten steel now stands where the old wooden Pontoon bridge once stood. The much-loved old wooden bridge was removed at the end of August following 34 years of devoted service to the park.

Being a brand new landmark, the steel bridge has – until now – been nameless.

The new Willow Bridge at Ferry Meadows.

Members of the public were polled over the summer and encouraged to vote on a name for the new bridge. People were given a shortlist of three possible names to vote for: Gunover, Heron and Willow.

On September 25, the park’s authority, Nene Park Trust, announced the winner – with 38 per cent of the vote – was ‘Willow’.

The Trust was very happy with the result, believing the new name to be “perfect” as “the sculptural branch features at either end of the bridge reflect the many willow trees along the river and lakes.”

While the bridge is now firmly in place at its new home, it is not yet open to members of the public. Contractors are still doing vital work to the structure and as such the bridge will not host its first visitors until the end of October.

Although park visitors have not had the chance to give the bridge a proper test run, those who’ve stopped by to enjoy a sneaky peak have been quick to share their thoughts on social media.

May Porter was one of many who was pleased to see the famously ‘bouncy’ Pontoon bridge had been replaced by something more robust:“It looks brilliant,” she said, “and at least I won't get seasick on the crossing now.”

Chris Brudnell was equally upbeat. “I like how its opened up the waterway between the two lakes.”

However, some people raised concerns about the orange-brown appearance of the new steel bridge.

“Looks rather rusty already,” Michelle McDonald remarked. “Rusty spikes!?” Petrina Stretton exclaimed.