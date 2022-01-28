New pay deal agreed for bus workers in Peterborough

A new pay deal has been agreed by Cambus.

Workers at Cambus, part of Stagecoach East, and which runs 90 per cent of Peterborough’s bus services with 180 staff in the city, have secured a new pay deal after weeks of negotiations.

Late last year, Unite union leaders had warned of 10 days of strike action as they stepped up pressure on managers to agree new pay levels.

But today (Thursday) Stagecoach confirmed that an agreement has now been reached on a pay deal for its bus workers in Peterborough as well as Cambridge and Fenstanton.

In a statement, the company said: “Local trade union representatives have worked constructively with Stagecoach East on a pay offer that has now been agreed by employees.”

Darren Roe, Managing Director for Stagecoach East, said: “We’re very proud of our team, who do a fantastic job in delivering vital transport connections for our local communities.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with our local trade union representatives that represents a good pay deal for our employees, and at the same time will help to secure the long-term sustainability of the bus network.”

Cambus employs about 400 workers, including drivers, engineers, cleaners and shunters, in Peterborough, Cambridge and Fenstanton.

Details of the new pay offer have not been released.

But officials of Unite have said they had previously rejected a 1.5 per cent pay offer that was to start from April 2021 with a further 1.5 per cent in December for the pay year 2021/22.