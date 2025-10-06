Plans for four new padel courts at a Peterborough retail park have been approved.

James Jones of Pulse Padel applied to Peterborough City Council for planning permission in June.

The proposal was approved on October 3, meaning the four covered padel courts with floodlights can now be installed at Peterborough One Retail Park off Eye Road.

Pulse Padel’s website states the courts will be available to use between 7am and 11pm daily, with an aim to open the site by the end of 2025.

It will include full adults and children’s group coaching, one-to-one social day and evening club sessions, leagues, tournaments and hosted events.

The site lies within the car park of the demise and ownership of the Blue Diamond garden centre, located opposite the Aldi supermarket.

In his application, Mr Jones stated that the courts would “offer all year access to a fun and healthy activity and provide a positive impact on the area”.

Each of the four padel courts will be 20m x 10m in size, enclosed by black powder coated metal posts with open mesh panels at the sides and floodlights.

The courts will be accessed via an automated wi-fi controlled keypad gate system. Players will be able to book online and receive a code to access the courts.

This will also provide automatic control of the low energy LED floodlights, which will go on and off in line with bookings.

Mr Jones’ planning application received 12 representations in support with just one objection relating to access concerns.

A city council case officer said: “The proposal is acceptable having been assessed in the light of all material considerations, including weighing against relevant policies of the development plan.”

Mr Jones’ application stated: “The building of the courts within the existing garden centre facility offers an improved facility with a broader range of activities to encourage the community in taking more exercise without encroaching on any land beyond the boundary of the existing area.

“It will enhance the existing sports facilities at the centre which will help to support their continued growth and sustainability and ensure the future of the centre.

“It is considered that this proposal is suitable and appropriate in this location and enhance all the activities in the area making this a destination for Peterborough to be proud of.”

Peterborough currently has no padel facilities, but this latest decision marks the second planning approval for courts in the city following Alan Jordan’s successful application in July for a site in Stanground.