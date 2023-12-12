New owners of Peterborough's Ortongate Shopping Centre 'overlooked' putting up Christmas tree and decorations
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bosses of a shopping centre in Peterborough say they have been so busy since buying the mall a few months ago they have ‘overlooked’ putting up a Christmas tree and decorations.
Shoppers at the Ortongate Shopping Centre, in Orton Goldhay, have been left disappointed at the absence of the traditional Christmas decorations that they have even taken to placing their own miniature trees outside the premises in a bid to inject some festive cheer.
Now a spokesperson for the owners, Nottingham-based ALB Group, which bought the shopping centre in May, say they have promised to celebrate Christmas properly at the Ortongate next year and say they ‘overlooked’ getting a Christmas tree and decorations because they have been so busy this year.
Arran Bailey at ALB Group, which also owns shopping centres in Bridlesmith Gate in Nottingham, Albion Street in Derby and Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich, said: “Our overriding priority with Ortongate this year has been to get the centre back on its feet.
"We’ve made a massive investment into refurbishing shop units and bringing new tenants on board, and all the feedback we’ve received in the short time we’ve been there is incredibly positive.
“Shoppers will be pleased to hear that we have some major plans to properly deck the halls next year for Christmas.
"And these plans will of course involve a Christmas tree.
“This year we have nevertheless got some great Christmas market stalls at the centre, and we’ve not charged any rent to those traders, in our effort to spread the Christmas cheer.
"We would welcome any other people who would like to set up a free stall selling Christmas goods to get in touch. “
Councillor Julie Stevenson, one of the area’s representatives on Peterborough City Council, said: “It's very good that local people have made an effort but a huge shame that the centre's owner hasn't stepped up the way the previous owner did, because we could all do with a bit of cheer and Christmas, and some lights and decorations – and a bigger tree – would surely entice more people to the shopping centre.”