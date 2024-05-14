New mural to mark 50 years of Peterborough's Key Theatre completed
A new mural has been commissioned to commemorate 50 years of Peterborough’s iconic Key Theatre. has been completed.
The work is the latest masterpiece in the city created by renowned street artist Nathan Murdoch of Street Arts Hire Ltd.
The work is located on the theatre’s side wall that faces out onto the Embankment.
The mural depicts a series of people from all different ages looking into the theatre to see a variety of performances.
The new mural was commissioned by Landmark Theatres and also includes the quote “Art is not what you see but what you make others see.”
Nathan said: “The whole piece is in the shape of a love heart to represent love of the theatre.
“It is a really nice touch and what art is all about.”
The iconic theatre, located on the Embankment, opened on November 26, 1973 with a performance of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.