XL Bullies have been added to the list of banned Breeds in England.

A new mural in support of the dog breed XL Bully has been unveiled in Peterborough.

The breed has been added to the list of banned dangerous dogs in England and Wales and it it now illegal to breed, sell, rehome or abandon XL bullies.

All current owners of the breed are required to keep them on a lead and muzzled in public and must apply for the government’s exemption scheme before the end of January.

The mural in "graffiti tunnel."

As of February, it will be illegal to own an XL Bully without a certificate of exemption.

The ban has caused heartbreak among many dog owners.

A new mural has now been created featuring the image has been created in what has become known at the “graffiti tunnel,” meaning the underpass beneath Fletton Parkway, off Frank Perkins Parkway.

The artwork has been created by the prolific local artist Nathan Murdoch, who runs Street Arts Hire Ltd.

Nathan said: “My old friend Jamie who actually got me into this art form asked me to do a wall for him. Ever since we was young, he has had a passion for his dogs.

“I’ve been around many bullies over the years, I’ve never personally had a negative experience. I see it as I see people; good and bad in everyone but a big influence in that is the how they are raised and looked after.