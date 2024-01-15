Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough mum has spoken of the importance of her XL Bully after restrictions on the breed were introduced at the start of the year.

Suzanne Hitchens adopted ‘Scuby’ last year after his owners moved home – and were not able to keep dogs at their new property. Since then, the beloved pooch has become a much loved member of the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The law was changed surrounding XL Bullies following a number of high profile attacks – but Suzanne said Scuby had provided huge support for her and her son, Max (15), who lost his dad in a car crash in 2017.

Scuby the XL Bully

The family is now trying to raise money to save Scuby, as they are struggling to afford care for him, including getting him registered, which will be required from February.

Suzanne, who has a number of health conditions due to complications following surgery, said: “Scuby was unfortunately made homeless last year due to his owners having to be rehoused and not being allowed to have pets at the new accommodation,

“A neighbour knew Max would benefit from having a new best friend and we agreed to look after him.. This was before any idea about the laws changing or registration fees, etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Scuby has became a loved member of our family and a huge support for Max,.

"Max has struggled with his mental health after finding me in the bathroom fitting due to a colloid cyst on my brain when he was three.

"His Dad was in hospital at the time after having a car crash in 2010 which left him in hospital until 2017 again Seeing his dad fight for life impacted him terribly.

"After my emergency surgery and mild complications I have been left with brain damage, my memory, mobility, speech and learning are seriously effected which means I haven’t been able to be the parent Max has desperately needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having Scuby has given him a reason to smile and laugh again and it would break his heart to lose him due to my lack of knowledge or funding.

"Max has some of the money needed by saving his Christmas and birthday money and has been trying to find a little job to help contribute but without luck,

“Max has been my full time career since his brother and sister have moved to start their own families last year.”

A fundraising page has now been set up to help Max raise the money. The campaign sees Max describe Scuby as ‘a son, brother and best friend to me.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To donate to the fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/this-is-scooby-my-baby-needs-to-be-neutered

What the law says

On 31 December 2023 it became an offence to:

sell an XL Bully dog

abandon an XL Bully dog or let it stray

give away an XL Bully dog

breed from an XL Bully dog

have an XL Bully in public without a lead and muzzle