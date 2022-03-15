New movie room brings silver screen experience to Peterborough care home
A Peterborough care home has brought the silver screen experience to its residents with a new movie room.
Hampton Grove care home held a grand opening party to celebrate the room’s launch.
The movie room has been created as a result of hard work from Hampton Grove’s activities team in secret over the last couple of months.
They have transformed one of the quiet rooms into a movie room for all residents to enjoy.
Lauren creatively decorated the walls with hand drawn movie reels and movie star photographs, while Lisa and Debs dressed the cinema screen in a deep red velvet curtain and Asiya served our guests with interval time snacks.
Hampton Grove says that it is delighted to announce the room’s opening and pleased that resident ambassador Mrs Monaghan had the honour of cutting the ribbon to officially welcome her fellow residents to the first of many film viewings.
As the curtains opened and the projector switched on, the silver screen experience began with a classic Elvis movie: Blue Hawaii.
General Manager Krzysztof Krzysztofiak said: “Our residents love a good movie, and although they have access to TVs within each communal area, including their rooms, having a dedicated movie room will give them the opportunity to experience a ‘trip to the cinema’ together, with fresh popcorn and ice cream available to all during viewing, just like the old days.
“I’d like to thank the activities team for taking the time to enrich the lives of our residents in such a super way.”
Hampton Grove care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hampton Gove provides residential care and dementia care for residents requiring respite to long term care.