New moves to cut traffic congestion and improve health could power use of e-bikes for hire in Peterborough
New action to reduce traffic congestion across Cambridgeshire could pave the way for the use of e-bikes and e-scooters for hire in Peterborough.
Plans are being drawn up by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to ensure greater use of environmentally friendly travel methods across the county.
This will have the twin aims of reducing congestion on the roads and improving public health.
It could mean the use of e-bike, e-scooters and cargo bikes – which have a longer wheelbase with a box to allow heavy loads to be carried – is encouraged through new hire schemes.
It comes after the Combined Authority approved the investment in better routes for cycling and walking across the county with a £2.9 million investment.
Investment includes £625,000 for Thorpe Wood Cycleway that will connect the replacement footbridge at the A1260 Junction 15 with existing cycleways off Thorpe Wood Road.
Some £500,000 plus was earmarked for a new footpath on Newark Road and pedestrian improvements on Eastfield Road/Oxney Road and £500,000 on a new footpath on Malborne Way plus an upgrading of the Shrewsbury Avenue cycleway.
The Combined Authority is in the process of drawing up a Micro-mobility strategy that will set out ways of making greater use of environment friendly travel options.
A spokesperson for the authority said: “While there are no current proposals to introduce an e-bike and e-scooter trial to Peterborough, we are looking to develop a Micro-mobility Strategy which will look at our approach to e-bikes, e-scooters and e-cargo bikes for the region, including Peterborough.
“We have invested in better routes and lanes for walking and cycling across Peterborough, including a new pedestrian bridge as part of the Junction 15 A1260 Nene Parkway Project and the forthcoming Thorpe Wood Cycleway.
He said: “Our goal is to enhance the use of micro-mobility options, such as bicycles, e-bikes, and cargo bikes.
“These modes of transport offer affordable, environmentally friendly alternatives that can reduce congestion and improve public health."
He added: “The Micro-mobility Strategy will be part of our overarching Local Transport and Connectivity Plan for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
"We are currently defining the scope of this strategy and plan to present it to committee for consideration later this year.”
