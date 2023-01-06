E-bikes for hire operator Voi Technology has revealed the cost of repairing its vandalised cycles in Peterborough has amounted to a near six figure sum.

The details have been released after the company announced that ‘persistent criminal’ damage to many of its e-bikes stationed at various sites across the city was so prohibitive that it was axing the service in Peterborough.

And the company has since confirmed that Peterborough is the only UK city where it has withdrawn its services due to vandalism.

A spokesman said: “This is the first time Voi has removed its service in the UK from a city due to vandalism.

"The estimated cost of the vandalism is around six figures in total.”

News of Voi’s decision to leave Peterborough attracted a number of angry comments on social media.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow tweeted: “The people responsible for these acts of criminality should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves.

"They have ruined it for everyone else.

"They deserve nothing but utter contempt.”

The e-bikes-for-hire venture was launched by Voi Technology, which runs the service with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and Peterborough City Council, in January 2021 but had to be suspended for six months because of the damage caused by vandals.

The service was relaunched last March with Voi Technology bosses confident that it would be successful.

But Jim Hubbard, Senior Public Policy Manager for Voi UK, said: “Due to persistent acts of criminality, including arson and vandalism since launching in 2020, the cost has rendered the scheme unsustainable.”