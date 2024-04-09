Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family run OAL, based in Southgate Way, Orton Southgate, has announced the appointment of Jake Norman as its new managing director.

He will replace his father Harry Norman, the company’s founder, who will remain on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake, who has more than a decade of experience in automation and a track record of developing long-term customer relationships, said: “I’m proud to lead the family business into a new era as we navigate the fantastic opportunities automation and robotics present to our customers.

From left, Jake Norman, the new managing director of Peterborough-based OAL, with his father and founder of the company, Harry Norman who remains on the board.

“We’re inspired by Harry’s visionary approach to automation, he’s built an exceptional engineering team that help our customers succeed and I’m looking forward to building on this foundation.”

Jake joined the board of directors two years ago as sales director, taking responsibility for the business and winning a number of new customers.

He recently secured a £2 million part-government funded Carbon Trust project to deploy the company’s robotic chef with Marks & Spencer and Solina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OAL was founded in 1993 and developed a reputation for pioneering the latest technology to solve the challenges faced by the food industry.

Harry Norman said: “Jake’s passion for technology and his understanding of the food manufacturing sector make him the ideal leader for OAL as we look towards an exciting future.