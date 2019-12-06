New look John Lewis store in Queensgate - IN PHOTOS

The PT has today revealed how John Lewis in Queensgate has carried out a £21 million refurbishment.

The revamp has seen a complete refitting of flooring, lighting and fixtures and an array of new attractions installed. Among them is the World of Design, which is a creative service-led destination for interiors and a first of its kind for John Lewis. Using new technology, including Virtual Reality, it allows customers to place furniture, fabrics and decorations in their virtual home to give an idea of the look before buying. Among the other features is the Sleep Room where customers can try beds out without feeling embarrassed. Then there is the Style Studio which boasts an array of new changing rooms including a luxury suite for groups preparing for a wedding or other special occasions. There is also an opticians, the Benito Brow Bar, the Orii Cafe, an Experience Desk and the Place to Eat restaurant. If you are planning a trip, the photos below show what you can expect.

