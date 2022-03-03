New look for two petrol stations in Peterborough

HGS Leicester is running two filling stations in Peterborough.

The filling stations Esso Westside on Bourges Boulevard, and Shell Northmead on Lincoln Road have just been bought by the family run business HGS Leicester.

They are among four petrol stations bought by the company after securing a six-figure funding package from HSBC UK.

The deal, which includes two petrol stations in Leicester, will create a total of 14 jobs.

HGS Leicester, which was founded in 1970, is led by father and son team, Peter and Joe Hockenhull, who say the ongoing growth of Peterborough prompted their move into the city.

Peter Hockenhull, chief executive, said: “We saw masses of potential for expanding into Peterborough.

“We have used the funding to undertake renovations to transform each site into a purpose-built petrol station, expanding the services on offer to include car valeting, which had been previously halted due to Covid-19.”

The funding will also enable the team to expand food and drink amenities at the sites.

Mr Hockenhull added: “We’re really proud to have expanded our footprint within the Midlands.

“We pride ourselves on being a family business with a culture that promotes from within and delivers opportunities for those in nearby communities, so we’re delighted to be giving locals more opportunity.”

Debbie Harper, Head of Corporate Banking East Midlands at HSBC UK, said: “Hockenhull Garages is a long-standing HSBC UK customer, having banked with us for over 14 years.