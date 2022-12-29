A convenience store in Peterborough has reopened following an extensive refurbishment.

The building which now houses the Nisa Local store in Lawson Road, Stanground, was built more than 60 years ago, and was due to undergo a refit just before the Covid-19 outbreak.

The pandemic put the revamp on hold.

Staff and guests with Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Alan Dowson at the opening of the new Nisa store at Lawson Avenue, Stanground.

But owner Siva Thievanayagam and his team went the extra mile to serve their customers by taking orders over the phone and delivering it to their customers at their door step.

Mr Thievanayagam said: “The store has had and still have brilliant employees working for us for more than two decades now.

"Great customer service has always been our top priority.

"With the store opening we have now hired 15 new locals and still hiring.

Staff and guests with Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Alan Dowson at the opening of the new Nisa store at Lawson Avenue, Stanground with Elizabeth Batterham from Little Miracles and Alan Gage from Peterborough Foodbank who were receiving charity donations from the store

He added: “We have done some good number of charity works in the past.

"Just to mention one, we have funded a toddler who had special needs for his head growth development.

The refit of the store has given it a fresh look, and we’ve installed a wide range of new lines keeping in mind people of various ethnicity who moved into the community plus a new addition to the bakery with in store pizza hut coming soon.

Mr Thievanayagamn, who runs a number of other convenience stores in the area, has just begun an extensive overhaul of his Nisa Local store in Southfield Drive, Stanground.

He has vowed to help customers through the cost of living crisis with lower prices and better product ranges.