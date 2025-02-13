New life breathed into Peterborough community centre with official relaunch

Paston Farm Community Centre is seeking to secure its future from being sold off by Peterborough City Council.

Paston Farm Community Centre has officially reopened its doors to the public.

A relaunch was held the the building on Wednesday (February 12), with residents invited for a tea, coffee and cake event to raise funds to keep the centre open and to pay for ongoing maintenance going. Resident Leah also organised a community prize raffle which sold 100 tickets at £5 each which raised £500 in week these vital funds will go towards the centres running costs.

The event was organised by Paston and Walton ward councillor Alex Rafiq and will become a regular session session every Wednesday from 11-2pm.

Cllr Alex Rafiq pictured with Vicki Baker from Peterborough Police Boxing Gym, volunteers & local residents.

From Monday, every Monday and Thursday will also see the ‘Happiness 4 you Cafe’ serving Breakfast, lunch & refreshments menu from 9:30am to 2:30pm.

A GoFundMe page has also been started to raise vital funds for the centre, which remains on the council’s list of potential assets to be disposed of to ease budget troubles.

Chris and Vicki Baker- who Run Peterborough Police Boxing Gym- operating on the site since Jan 2014 have stepped in to run the centre after the previous trustees and manager left at the end of January.

The centre is now available to be used by any local groups and people.

Anyone who wishes to use the space or has any fundraising idea can email [email protected].

To visit the centre’ GoFundMe page, visit https://gofund.me/25de4315.

Cllr Rafiq said: “The centre has a fantastic welcoming vibe and will be a hub for residents from all ages and backgrounds to use. We have so much planned for the future.

“It’s vital that we show Peterborough City Council that the centre is well loved & used so that the doors remain open permanently & the centre can reach its full potential.”