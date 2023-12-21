New kit to steer deer away from train tracks and keep animals safe in action near Peterborough

Since testing began in May, data has showed an average of 50 deer a week moving on, and only one deer collision has been recorded.

New equipment to deter deer from walking on train tracks, putting them at risk, is being used on lines near Peterborough.

LNER and Network Rail have been working on the innovative project that deters deer from the East Coast Main Line, protecting the animals and rail services.

Unlike Santa’s reindeer, not all deer can fly so LNER and Network Rail have made it their mission to protect the animals in their natural habitat, while reducing the effects of deer strikes on the railway this festive season and beyond.

The new equipment will keep animals safe - and keep train services running on time. Picture and video: LNER

The number of deer has increased significantly across the UK; doubling in some regions over the last 20 years, particularly during COVID lockdowns when many people stayed at home.

As the population continues to thrive, LNER’s Innovation Team partnered with Network Rail to develop an AI-powered Automated Deer Deterrent System (ADDS) – a first for the rail industry.

Following a successful trial, the system is being introduced into new areas along the route.

Charles Smith-Jones, Technical Advisor to the UK’s leading deer charity The British Deer Society, said: “There is little doubt that deer numbers have increased in many parts of the UK over recent years. As a result, deer and humans are crossing paths even more frequently and, more than ever, it is crucial that we work to co-exist harmoniously. Any project that takes us closer to this goal can only be applauded. The early results of this new technology are highly encouraging, and we look forward to seeing it brought to yet more locations along train tracks.”

The ADDS rivals existing methods of deterring deer from railway tracks, which have previously relied on solutions such as deer whistles on top of trains, which have proven to be unreliable, and high fencing, which takes much longer to install than the ADDS and has proven costly.

LNER’s automated system boasts cutting-edge technology with intelligent sound and vision sensors that can not only detect deer movements, but also classify them when attempting to cross tracks. When a deer is detected, a variety of audible and visual alarms are activated, deterring the animal with an AI camera monitoring its movement until it has been diverted to safety.

Since testing began in May, data from Network Rail has showed an average of 50 deer a week moving on, and only one deer collision has been recorded. This is a significant reduction on the average of eight collisions across a comparable time period before the implementation of ADDS.

Danny Gonzalez, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer at LNER, said: “Whether our customers are heading home to see loved ones, visiting a Christmas market, or going to a festive catch-up with friends, travelling this Christmas should be stress free and safe for all – including deer. This new technology brings a novel approach to deterring deer away from train tracks, helping not only LNER, but also the many other train operators that travel along the same route.”