Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been unveiled to stage more jobs fairs in Peterborough as part of ongoing campaign to fill a rising number of vacancies.

The move by Jobcentre staff comes despite figures that show the number of people in work in Peterborough is on the rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they say the vacancies in a range of companies in all sectors are still outpacing the number of people to fill them.

New jobs fairs are being planned in Peterborough to fill a rising number of vacancies. Inset, Julia Nix, District Manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus

Among vacancies currently being advertised are about 10 jobs at Peterborough City Council for various roles, more than three vacancies for cleaners at supermarket operator Sainsbury’s stores in Peterborough while conservation group Froglife is searching for staff to fill five vacancies for trainee park reserve wardens and AJ Big Top is looking for people to put up large scale function tents across the UK and Europe.

Julia Nix, District Manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus said: "The number of vacancies is outstripping the supply.

"It seemed the rise in vacancies had slowed around Christmas but it has picked up again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Increasing the labour force is a key activity to support businesses fill their vacancies, and to grow the economy.

“Locally we’ve been working with Helping Hands Care, Froglife and Steadfast Training and we are holding regular jobs fairs and sector based work academies.”

The first Jobs Fair will be held on February 20 at Peterborough Town Hall from 10am to noon.

Already employers Farsight Security Services – CCTV, Avon Cosmetics, Veterans Forces Employment, Engineius, Runway Training, B2W Group Training, WM Legal, Peterborough City Council, The Constellation Management Group, Ambitions Personnel, Froglife, ALDI UK have agreed to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another will be held on March 28 at Peterborough Town Hall from 10 and noon.

Data released by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) shows 77.5 per cent of people aged 16 to 64 in Peterborough - 97,700 people from a population of 126,100 – were employed in the three months to the end of September last year.

This was an increase on 76.8 per cent over the previous three months.