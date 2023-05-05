Ambitious plans are being put together to create a multi-million pound advanced manufacturing research centre in Peterborough.

Discussions have been taking place between the city’s political leaders and Government levelling up chiefs to gauge the potential for such a cutting edge development.

If successful, the centre is expected to attract investment running into hundreds of millions of pounds, bring in innovative companies, create jobs and help enhance workplace skills.

An aerial view of some of the hi-tech buildings at the advanced manufacturing research centre in Sheffield.

The proposed centre, which is still at an early stage of development, would focus on the energy sector and is expected to attract investment from multi-national companies.

However, the proposed advanced manufacturing centre (AMRC) would not rival the £17 million innovation and research centre that has just been completed as the second phase of ARU Peterborough and which is soon expected to welcome its first tenants.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council said: "This is completely different. If we were to get a facility like this it would be a game changer in economic terms for the city – for jobs creation, growth and upskilling.

"The centre would be home to various companies – for instance, businesses like BP and Rolls Royce – blue chip, big name companies – all have their own research and development arms and it is these we are looking to coax to come to Peterborough.

He added: “We are at the early stages of developing the business case and we are convincing investors that Peterborough is the place to put their money.”

"There are many site options to locate the centre, it could be built near the university or on the Station Quarter.”

Cllr Fitzgerald said: “The project was discussed just days ago with the levelling up minister Dehenna Davison by myself, the council’s chief executive, and Peterborough MP Paul Bristow.”

He added that the plans would also be a great boost for the East of England, which missed out earlier this year on being selected to host an investment zone, which would have attracted tax incentives and funding.