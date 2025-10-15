A new independent Tourist Board for Peterborough has been launched today in a bid to drive up the number of visitors to the city.

At the heart of the new initiative is the new Discover Peterborough website which will be the digital home for Peterborough’s tourism, culture and community discovery.

It has been created by the This is Peterborough! team, which is a civic-led initiative to design a major annual festival celebrating the city’s living history and creative identity.

The new Peterborough Tourist Board will bring together leading partners from across the city’s cultural, business, and community sectors.

Members of the Peterborough Tourist Board

These will include Flag Fen Archaeology Park, Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery, Peterborough Cathedral, Peterborough Positive BID, Peterborough City Council, This is Peterborough, John Clare Countryside Trust, Nene Park Trust, Peterborough Lido, Film Peterborough, and Queensgate Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson said: “Together they represent the wider Peterborough Tourism Collective, which is a growing network of members and partners that includes attractions, heritage and arts organisations, hospitality venues, and local media.

"The Collective will form the foundation of a new membership model designed to give every part of the city’s visitor economy a voice — from community-led heritage projects to major cultural institutions and private sector partners.

“The Board will provide joined-up leadership, unify marketing and data, and strengthen Peterborough’s ability to attract visitors, investment and national recognition.”£

The logo for the Peterborough Tourist Board

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, chair of the Peterborough Tourist Board, said: “This is a proud moment for Peterborough and a major step forward in telling a stronger story for our city.

"The new Tourist Board brings together the people and organisations who believe in this place and want to help it reach its potential.

"Discover Peterborough is just the beginning — a living project that will grow through collaboration and community input.

“It’s not about a glossy launch or a finished product; it’s about creating something meaningful, together.

"This is about building confidence in who we are and how we tell our story — celebrating what makes Peterborough distinctive, attracting investment, and ensuring tourism benefits everyone who lives, works and visits here.”

Cllr Shabina Qayyum, Leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “Peterborough is a city rich in heritage, creativity, and community spirit.

"The formation of our new tourist board and launch of Discover Peterborough website marks a practical step forward in showcasing all we have to offer — from our cathedral to our cultural festivals, and everything in between.

"I’m proud to support this initiative, which reflects our commitment to collaboration, economic growth, and putting Peterborough firmly on the map as a destination of choice.”

Pep Cipriano, chief operating officer for Peterborough Positive, said: “It is great news for the city. A new website for Peterborough is wonderful and brings us right up to date.”

Matthew Bradbury, chief executive of Nene Park Trust, said: “Peterborough’s strength lies in its mix of historic landmarks, thriving communities and outstanding natural spaces.

"The new Tourist Board brings these together under one shared story, helping people see our city in a new light.

"At Nene Park Trust, we know how important it is to put people and place at the heart of tourism.

"This is about growing civic pride, protecting what makes Peterborough unique, and inviting more people to discover it for themselves.”

Paul Stainton, head of marketing and communications for Peterborough Cathedral, said: “A destination management organisation is vital for bringing together the many voices that make Peterborough such a vibrant and unique city.

"It gives us a shared platform to showcase our heritage, culture, and visitor experiences to a much wider audience.

“For too long the city has been without a unified tourism voice and the launch of a new tourism website is an exciting step forward — it provides a unified window into everything Peterborough has to offer, from our historic Cathedral to our diverse attractions and events.

"Tourism is a cornerstone of the city’s growth, supporting local businesses and strengthening community pride.”

Rebecca Jackson, co-founder of This is Peterborough! and Board Member of the Peterborough Tourist Board, said:

“Tourism isn’t just about visitors. It’s about local pride, opportunity and connection. Discover Peterborough is as much for residents as it is for tourists; a place where we can all find something new to explore, enjoy and celebrate.”

Future projects for the board include the creation of a Local Visitor Economy Partnership and the development of a City Box Office and Visitor Hub to improve the co-ordination of city-wide events.

Over the longer term, work will focus on building a unified tourism and cultural identity for Peterborough.