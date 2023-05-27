Hinchingbrooke Hospital, deemed at risk of collapse because of deteriorating concrete infrastructure, will be rebuilt by 2030, Government officials have announced.

The NHS has asked the Government to prioritise the rebuilding of five hospitals – including Hinchingbrooke Hospital – given the risks RAAC pose to patients and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as the Government has launched a New Hospital Programme, which has been backed by over £20 billion of investment in hospital infrastructure.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital is going to be rebuilt as part of a Government scheme (image: North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust).

Two of the worst affected hospitals - West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and James Paget Hospital in Norfolk - have already been completed.

‘Rapidly replicate new hospitals’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health Minister Lord Markham said: “We are investing in new NHS facilities across the country giving patients the certainty they can access world-leading care in state-of-the-art hospitals, both now and in the years to come.

“In the immediate term, we’re focussing on quickly and safely rebuilding hospitals in areas which need it most – specifically those affected by this specific type of concrete, which poses a significant risk to patients and staff if not rebuilt by 2030 – with over £20 billion expected to be invested in new hospital infrastructure.

“In the long term, our new standardised design means we can rapidly replicate new hospitals across the country, helping speed up construction and improving services for patients faster.”

Hinchingbrooke Hospital is one of five hospitals being rebuilt – the others are Airedale in West Yorkshire, Queen Elizabeth King’s Lynn in Norfolk, Mid Cheshire Leighton in Cheshire and Frimley Park in Surrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of this reprioritisation, as well as the rising cost of construction materials, up to eight schemes that were originally due to be constructed towards the end of the decade will now be completed past 2030.

The Government claims it will “do everything it can” to accelerate the completion timeline of the hospitals impacted.

‘Pressing need of repair’

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “These five hospitals are in pressing need of repair and are being prioritised so patients and staff can benefit from major new hospital buildings, equipped with the latest technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On top of this I’m strengthening our New Hospital Programme by confirming that it is expected to represent more than £20 billion of new investment in hospital infrastructure.