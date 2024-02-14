New gym Snap Fitness opens in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre
A new gym operator has moved into the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.
Snap Fitness 24/7 has just completed a major refurbishment of a prominent unit near the centre’s bus station entrance and has created about eight jobs.
The new gym, which occupies the former energie Fitness space, will be open throughout the day and night but only staffed during daytime hours.
Alex Werba, Club Manager at Snap Fitness, Peterborough, said: "We are excited to join Queensgate Shopping Centre and offer our first-class fitness facility to the Peterborough community.
"I am confident that our excellent team at Snap Fitness have the experience and passion for fitness that will ensure the success of the gym and help to bring a personalised health and wellness experience to our members.”
The gym features new state-of-the-art equipment.
Members can use a multitude of facilities, including cardio machines, strength training equipment, and functional training areas to cater to diverse fitness preferences.
The gym also offers group exercise classes for all abilities and employs a team of highly qualified and highly motivated personal trainers that are on site to help.
Snap Fitness is known for its commitment to member convenience, offering 24/7 access to the gym, allowing individuals to work out on their schedule.
Snap Fitness 24/7 is a franchise business that launched in 2003 and now has 1,000 plus gyms based in more than 20 countries.
For more details about the new Snap Fitness gym visit its website here.