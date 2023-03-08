Grizzlers, in Bridge Street, will open next week

A new gourmet burger restaurant is opening in Peterborough.

Grizzlers, in Bridge Street, will open its doors on Monday (March 13), welcoming customers to its new restaurant for the very first time.

It comes almost two years after Grizzlers moved into its city centre premises due to setbacks including the Covid pandemic.

The Juicy Lucy, Grizzpy Kreme and Elvis Burger

The restaurant is home to the ‘Juicy Lucy’ - Grizzlers’ signature burger with two Angus beef patties and molten Gouda cheese in the middle.

Some of the more “wacky” items on the menu include the ‘Grizzpy Kreme’ burger - a 6oz beef patty in a sweet glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut bun.

Also on the menu is the ‘Silly Billy’ - a burger inspired by Elvis Presley’s favourite snack, featuring peanut butter and hot banana, drizzled in honey.

Homemade hotdogs, peri-peri chicken, wings and pizzas are also on offer – all cooked daily using fresh ingredients.

Grizzlers owner Raja Khan founded the restaurant with his cousin eight years ago, opening their first restaurant in Leicester in 2014.

He now runs the restaurant chain alongside his son Khalid.

“We take a lot of pride in what we do,” Raja said.

"We already had regular visitors coming from Peterborough to our Leicester restaurant, so it made sense to open our second restaurant here.

"Unfortunately it has taken us longer to open than we hoped because of planning and Covid.

"A lot of people have been waiting for us to open, so we hope it lives up to the hype.”

