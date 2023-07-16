News you can trust since 1948
New Greggs store to open at Welcome Break service station in Peterborough

Outlet is set to open in a few weeks
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST

A new Greggs shop is to open at a Peterborough service station in just weeks.

The bakery chain has confirmed that its new outlet will be based in the Welcome Break Service Station off Whittlesey Road, Stanground.

The outlet is expected to open in next month. The number of staff who will work in the shop has not been revealed.

A Greggs shop is to open at the Welcome Break Service Station in Stanground, Peterborough, next monthA Greggs shop is to open at the Welcome Break Service Station in Stanground, Peterborough, next month
A Greggs’ spokeswoman said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Peterborough in late August operated by our franchise partner, Welcome Break.

"We look forward to welcoming Greggs fans and new customers to come try our range of tasty bakes, hot drinks and sweet treats.”

Peterborough City Council has just approved a building control regulations application to fit out a vacant unit in the service station to form a Greggs outlet.

