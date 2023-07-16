A new Greggs shop is to open at a Peterborough service station in just weeks.

The bakery chain has confirmed that its new outlet will be based in the Welcome Break Service Station off Whittlesey Road, Stanground.

The outlet is expected to open in next month. The number of staff who will work in the shop has not been revealed.

A Greggs’ spokeswoman said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Peterborough in late August operated by our franchise partner, Welcome Break.

"We look forward to welcoming Greggs fans and new customers to come try our range of tasty bakes, hot drinks and sweet treats.”