New grant scheme launched to support culture and creativity across Fenland

The first round of the new Fenland Culture Fund is now open for local creatives and community arts organisations to apply for grants of up to £2,000.

The grant scheme is aimed at supporting the district’s diverse creative sector while providing more opportunities for people to access and experience arts and culture in Fenland.

Cllr Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder responsible for heritage and culture, said: “I am delighted that we can today announce new funding that will help build on our district’s incredible heritage and culture.

“These small but vital grants will give local creatives and arts organisations the tools to develop talent and put on more cultural activities that will engage and enrich the lives of people who live and work in Fenland. This is a fantastic opportunity to access valuable funding, so I would urge anybody interested to take advantage.”

Activities funded by the Fenland Culture Fund could include workshops, events, performances, festivals, exhibitions, skills development and much, much more.

Funding should benefit communities or artists in the district and meet at least one of four outcomes that align with the Fenland Creativity and Culture Strategy – Building New Relationships; Reaching More People; Improving the Quality of Your Work and Supporting Artistic Ambition.

The grant scheme has been funded by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Arts Council England and is a partnership project with Arts Fundraising and Philanthropy.

Alongside the first round of the Fenland Culture Fund, the Council will also be establishing a Giving Circle with Arts Fundraising and Philanthropy to further boost the growth and sustainability of arts, culture, and heritage in Fenland.

Hazel Edwards, South-East Area Director, Arts Council England, said: “We’re thrilled to see the Fenland Culture Fund gearing up to welcome its first applications, and to have supported the small grants programme with £25,000 of our own Strategic Investment Funding.

“Fenland is one of Arts Council England’s 54 Priority Places from across the country, where we are working extremely hard with local authorities and partnerships to increase access to creativity and culture. We can’t wait to see what interesting activity and development this programme can kickstart.”

Local MP Steve Barclay said: “We have some great examples of culture and heritage in the constituency, but there is scope to increase further cultural engagement across Fenland and strengthen support for local residents to access high-quality cultural experiences.

“I’m delighted the Fenland Culture Fund will be available to arts organisations to progress creativity and cultural offerings to new audiences, driving increased involvement and building on the existing talent we have.”

Applications for the first round of the Fenland Culture Fund must be submitted by 5pm on Monday, 20 November. Successful applications will be announced later this year.

For more information and to apply online, visit: www.fenland.gov.uk/fenlandculturefund