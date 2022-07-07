North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has been appointed as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in a new-look Cabinet.

Mr Vara’s elevation to Secretary of State was announced shortly before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation as Prime Minister.

However, Mr Johnson will stay on in the top job as a caretaker premier until October by which time the Conservative Party expects to have appointed a new leader.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, centre, with newly promoted North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara, left, and Peterborough MP Paul Bristow.

The appointment follows a flood of 59 resignations by Conservative MPs over two days as they quit their Government jobs in a bid to force Mr Johnson’s resignation.

Mr Vara was not available for comment on his promotion, which follows the resignation of Brandon Lewis, the former Northern Ireland Secretary.

But he follows in illustrious footsteps as the former Peterborough MP, the late Lord Mawhinney, served as Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office in 1990.

Commenting on Mr Johnson’s decision to resign, Mr Vara said: “This is the right decision by Boris Johnson.

"His place in history is secure.”

Mr Vara has previously held Parliamentary Under Secretary of State roles at the Ministry of Justice and Department of Work and Pensions, before being appointed to the Northern Ireland Office under Karen Bradley in January 2018.