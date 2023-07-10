Family delighted to parade part of their history through Peterborough village streets

New generations of a Castor family have recreated a family photograph taken in 1953.

Ancestors of the business - Harry Gibbons and Sons, who were threshing contractors of Castor - got together at Castor Festival with a family heirloom they tracked down online.

After 77 years away, The Gibbons Engine, a steam, traction engine (and one of the original five still left) returned to its old home and was paraded through the streets.

The engine was originally used to ‘thresh’ grain and remove it from the stalks – and was one of 40 used.

Gilbert Gibbons ran the business – which was established in 1840 – but after the combine harvester was introduced the threshing machines were soon sold off.

His grandson, Martin, made the family reunion photograph possible on July 8 after a tireless year of organising.

He said: “It was wonderful, we had a fantastic time - there were lots of memories made.

"Our family had a lot of steam engines back in the day, so we wanted to recreate a photo that was taken back in 1946 with a threshing machine drum on the back of the engine.

“It was also a big reunion for the Gibbons family, we all got together and had a photo with the engine – everyone enjoyed it.

"So many people welcomed us - all coming out of their houses, it was wonderful.”

The traction engine had been perfectly restored by enthusiasts, Trevor and Trish Wrench, from Suffolk are the second owners.

Trevor, who met Martin online after a plea to find the original traction engine, brought the machine 80 miles to Castor.

Martin added: “I put it on the internet saying I’ve got my family’s living van back. I need to get some of my family's steam engines back. And Trevor said ‘I’ve got one of your engines back mate. I'd love to meet you’ and we’ve been friends since.

“We’ve been working on bringing the engine back to the village for a year it’s been a lot of hard work.

“People were waving up the road to us, people were coming out the road in their dressing gowns on Sunday – it was wonderful to see a part of our heritage come home.”

Take a look at the following images of Castor Festival:

1 . Castor Festival The traction engine returns to the village after 69 years away and pictured with members of the Gibbons family including Peter who originally drove the engine Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Original image This original photo was taken during the Queens’ Coronation in 1953, named from left to right (top) Bill Coles, Bob Gibbon (back) Arthur Gibbons, Harold Burton, Fred Baker, Harry Bayes, Sid Gibbons, Phyllis Ashworth, Landlady of the Fitzwilliam Arms, Jack Gibbons, Margaret Gibbons, Betty Want, Gilbert Gibbons, Reg Burton (front) Alan Jakes (crouching), Billy Want, David Gibbons. Photo: ugc Photo Sales

3 . Castor Festival The traction engine being driven to Stock's Hill field. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Castor Festival Golfers Ian Graham (centre) with Jenny and Andy Martin. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2