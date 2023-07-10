New generations of Castor family recreate family photo at village fete taken in 1953
New generations of a Castor family have recreated a family photograph taken in 1953.
Ancestors of the business - Harry Gibbons and Sons, who were threshing contractors of Castor - got together at Castor Festival with a family heirloom they tracked down online.
After 77 years away, The Gibbons Engine, a steam, traction engine (and one of the original five still left) returned to its old home and was paraded through the streets.
The engine was originally used to ‘thresh’ grain and remove it from the stalks – and was one of 40 used.
Gilbert Gibbons ran the business – which was established in 1840 – but after the combine harvester was introduced the threshing machines were soon sold off.
His grandson, Martin, made the family reunion photograph possible on July 8 after a tireless year of organising.
He said: “It was wonderful, we had a fantastic time - there were lots of memories made.
"Our family had a lot of steam engines back in the day, so we wanted to recreate a photo that was taken back in 1946 with a threshing machine drum on the back of the engine.
“It was also a big reunion for the Gibbons family, we all got together and had a photo with the engine – everyone enjoyed it.
"So many people welcomed us - all coming out of their houses, it was wonderful.”
The traction engine had been perfectly restored by enthusiasts, Trevor and Trish Wrench, from Suffolk are the second owners.
Trevor, who met Martin online after a plea to find the original traction engine, brought the machine 80 miles to Castor.
Martin added: “I put it on the internet saying I’ve got my family’s living van back. I need to get some of my family's steam engines back. And Trevor said ‘I’ve got one of your engines back mate. I'd love to meet you’ and we’ve been friends since.
“We’ve been working on bringing the engine back to the village for a year it’s been a lot of hard work.
“People were waving up the road to us, people were coming out the road in their dressing gowns on Sunday – it was wonderful to see a part of our heritage come home.”
Take a look at the following images of Castor Festival: