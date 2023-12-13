Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new retail offering has just opened its doors to customers in Peterborough’s Westgate Arcade.

The new Fruit & Veg shop is a timely addition to the city centre as shoppers prepare for the Christmas festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outlet is a dream turned reality for Anna De Trojan who says she has a passion for quality produce and a commitment to fostering a healthier lifestyle among residents.

The new Fruit & Veg shops that has opened in Queensgate's Westgate Arcade, Peterborough.

Situated at the end of Queensgate Shopping Centre’s Westgate Arcade opposite Clues, the independent business has already received a phenomenal amount of support and custom.

Anna said: “Our mission for The Fruit and Veg Shop is clear—to make fresh fruits and vegetables easily accessible to everyone in the local community at affordable prices.

"The shop aspires to create a welcoming space where customers can enjoy the best of both worlds – the familiar tastes of locally grown favourites and the excitement of exploring exotic flavours from around the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "Everyone in Peterborough deserves access to top-quality, fresh produce without breaking the bank.

The new Fruit & Veg Shop in Westgate Arcade, Peterborough.

"Our diverse selection reflects our dedication to providing a wide range of options for our customers.”

The shelves are full of organic fresh fruit and vegetables, catering to every culinary need, from everyday staples to exotic finds.

The shop offers an assortment of imported exotics, including dragon fruit, litchis, persimmons, yams, okra, turmeric, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complementing these international offerings are locally sourced delights such as UK-grown strawberries, raspberries, cauliflowers, and a variety of other fresh produce.

Catherine Lambert, centre director at Queensgate, said: “We are excited to welcome Fruit & Veg to Westgate Arcade and we wish them all the very best in our centre.

"Their unique offering and passion for their business is contagious and brings an exciting new element to the independent business celebration in Westgate Arcade.”

The opening of the store comes shortly after two other retailers launched in Westgate Arcade.