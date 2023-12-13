News you can trust since 1948
New Fruit & Veg shop is tasty addition to Peterborough's Westgate Arcade

Fresh produce store is latest addition to shopping centre
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 13th Dec 2023, 14:15 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 14:16 GMT
A new retail offering has just opened its doors to customers in Peterborough’s Westgate Arcade.

The new Fruit & Veg shop is a timely addition to the city centre as shoppers prepare for the Christmas festivities.

The outlet is a dream turned reality for Anna De Trojan who says she has a passion for quality produce and a commitment to fostering a healthier lifestyle among residents.

The new Fruit & Veg shops that has opened in Queensgate's Westgate Arcade, Peterborough.The new Fruit & Veg shops that has opened in Queensgate's Westgate Arcade, Peterborough.
The new Fruit & Veg shops that has opened in Queensgate's Westgate Arcade, Peterborough.

Situated at the end of Queensgate Shopping Centre’s Westgate Arcade opposite Clues, the independent business has already received a phenomenal amount of support and custom.

Anna said: “Our mission for The Fruit and Veg Shop is clear—to make fresh fruits and vegetables easily accessible to everyone in the local community at affordable prices.

"The shop aspires to create a welcoming space where customers can enjoy the best of both worlds – the familiar tastes of locally grown favourites and the excitement of exploring exotic flavours from around the globe.

She added: "Everyone in Peterborough deserves access to top-quality, fresh produce without breaking the bank.

The new Fruit & Veg Shop in Westgate Arcade, Peterborough.The new Fruit & Veg Shop in Westgate Arcade, Peterborough.
The new Fruit & Veg Shop in Westgate Arcade, Peterborough.
Trio of retailers to open for business in Westgate Arcade

"Our diverse selection reflects our dedication to providing a wide range of options for our customers.”

The shelves are full of organic fresh fruit and vegetables, catering to every culinary need, from everyday staples to exotic finds.

The shop offers an assortment of imported exotics, including dragon fruit, litchis, persimmons, yams, okra, turmeric, and more.

Complementing these international offerings are locally sourced delights such as UK-grown strawberries, raspberries, cauliflowers, and a variety of other fresh produce.

Catherine Lambert, centre director at Queensgate, said: “We are excited to welcome Fruit & Veg to Westgate Arcade and we wish them all the very best in our centre.

"Their unique offering and passion for their business is contagious and brings an exciting new element to the independent business celebration in Westgate Arcade.”

The opening of the store comes shortly after two other retailers launched in Westgate Arcade.

The retailers Electro Dons and Sarushi Beauty both began trading in the arcade in October.

