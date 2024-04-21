Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A groundbreaking partnership between personal safety app WalkSafe and Admiral, aims to prove vital in safeguarding women in Peterborough.

Women in the city have been urged to download the free app, created in partnership with the UK's largest Adult Gaming Centers, and use the ‘Safe Spaces’ initiative.

The innovative and free-to-download app WalkSafe+, empowers users to plan their routes and stay safe while walking outside alone.

WalkSafe founder Emma Kay.

Featuring tracking insights from community sources, WalkSafe also offers a unique 'safe-spaces' feature, providing users with the location for a place of refuge in times of distress or danger.

The developers of the app have said that many women have sought refuge and help from attacks since the collaboration launched in June, with ten cases reported nationwide to police where victims used the 'safe spaces' provided by Admiral and located them via the WalkSafe Safety App, to escape assault and avoid harassment.

Admiral, with over 230 venues across the UK including in Peterborough, has emerged as a key ally in WalkSafe's mission to enhance public safety. Through the 'safe-space' initiative, Admiral welcomes anyone seeking refuge while walking alone.

Moreover, Admiral has undertaken comprehensive training of its staff to effectively assist vulnerable WalkSafe users, ensuring a supportive environment within its premises.

The women and others who have sought refuge in Admiral venues, where appropriate police or medical assistance has been quickly arranged to support them.

Admiral Regional Operations Director, Kevin Farnsworth added: “We take our responsibilities as an integral part of the UK's night time economy very seriously and in Peterborough.

"That's why we provide open, well-lit premises with around-the-clock CCTV coverage. It's also why we're incredibly proud to be extending our relationship with WalkSafe for at least another 24 months.”

Emma Kay, Founder of WalkSafe, expressed gratitude for the partnership, she said: "Admiral's continued work to improve community safety demonstrates how businesses can be an active part in providing ‘safe spaces’ for vulnerable groups. These documented cases highlight the tangible impact of our combined efforts in reducing violence against women and girls.”

Admiral Slots in Peterborough is located in the city centre at 22-24 Broadway.