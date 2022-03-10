New forum to tackle food poverty in Peterborough set up

West Raven Community Cafe.

Peterborough Council for Voluntary Service (PCVS) has launched its Food Poverty Forum which aims to bring communities together to share information, discuss and identify issues and by working together, find solutions to tackle food poverty across the city. The group, amongst other actions, will contribute to the food strategy for Peterborough being led by Peterborough City Council.

The current cost of living crisis, an upshot of the pandemic and resulting lockdowns have left more and more people experiencing food poverty in the UK. Demand approximately doubled in Peterborough when the first lockdown happened and overall has remained consistently high ever since. Between March 2020 to September 2021, the Trussell Trust network distributed 2.5 million food parcels throughout the UK.

The following year, during this same period, they distributed 5,100 emergency food parcels a day to people in crisis. This was an increase of 11 percent.

Family Action's weekly food club in Dogsthorpe.

Even more alarmingly, families with children have been hit the hardest, with food parcels for children increasing at double the rate for adults. This is why it is a crucial time for PCVS to relaunch the Food Poverty Forum as working collaboratively at this time is so vital.

PCVS has invited anyone in the sector that has an interest in food poverty or who are supporting individuals that are suffering from food poverty to join them at their next forum on Wednesday March 9 from 10 to 11am. This will be held on zoom and you can contact [email protected] for more information.

With the help of National Lottery funding, PCVS set up the Peterborough Food Partnership (PFP) in April 2020 as a network of food distribution organisations and

charities whose aim was to get food to those who were desperately in need as well as focus on the sustainable environmental aspect of food redistribution to ensure minimal food is wasted.

PFP also received funding from Peterborough City Council to help distribute food in the city during the pandemic. This helped PFP members make a real difference. For example, West Raven Community Café and Garden in Westwood give out 50 or more free foodbags a week, not including the food they offer from their free fridge.

Peterborough Homeless Helpers have been able to purchase better quality equipment which has helped massively eg. with an increased number of better quality cool boxes they could transport hot food knowing it is staying piping hot - not only a food safety priority, but a hot meal is such a rarity for a rough sleeper.

Family Action runs a weekly food club from their Centre in Dogsthorpe which is supported by both Fareshare and Food for Nought. The Food Club is attended by an average of 70 families each week with an increasing demand. Stocks were very depleted and £1000 was awarded to enable the stock of ambient foods to be replenished in order to meet need.

Sally Grieff, Service manager said: “At Family Action Peterborough, we found that over the course of the pandemic, offering food support has helped to maintain a level of social interaction with vulnerable individuals. We have also found that the range of food offered, has aided families to develop new cooking skills. Many families have expressed that they are cooking with new foods and cooking more meals from scratch. They are also getting their children more involved in food

preparation and cooking.”

Parnwell Together, KingsGate Community Church and Peterborough Foodbank are working together to open a food pantry in Parnwell that will support families facing food poverty. The funding will be used to purchase a display fridge and freezer that will enable the food pantry to offer chilled foods Paston Farm Community Foundation has decided to replace their kitchen in order to be able to give cooking lessons or group sessions using their community fridge produce.

Louise Roe, the Development Centre Manager said: “We are thrilled to receive almost £2, 000 towards replacing our community kitchen. This will make a huge difference to the 30 to 40 people who attend our fridge each week. Many people ask us about unusual produce in the fridge and how to use it. By getting

them involved in cooking these items, means they would feel more confident using it at home.

Participating in cookery lessons also provides the opportunity for people to come together and engage with other members in the community, which is most welcome in light of those who have felt isolated over the pandemic.”