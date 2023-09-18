Watch more videos on Shots!

Visitors to Ferry Meadows are likely to see a fair bit of activity on and around Gunwade Lake over the coming days and weeks.

A brand new pedestrian footbridge, which has been built in Cumbria, will begin arriving at the park aboard several lorries this week.

Unlike the old Pontoon bridge which was made of wood, the main structure of the new bridge is made from corten weathering steel.

The new bridge - which has been designed and constructed in Cumbria - is being transported to Ferry Meadows in sections by lorry.

Nene Park Trust, the registered charity which looks after Ferry Meadows, explained that a new bridge was needed “to meet the current and future demands of the Park.”

“It will be wider than the existing bridge to help safely manage bicycles (including adapted bicycles) pedestrians and mobility scooters,” they said, “and it will have a non-slip surface to help deal with wintry or wet weather.”

The new bridge has been funded by Lottery Players and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Trust said they hoped the new addition would become “a new beautiful landmark in the park.”

“The steel railings of the bridge evolve into gateways of trees at either end,” they said, “echoing the wooded setting it sits in.”

As well as being able to blend in with its leafy surroundings, the bridge will be corrosion–resistant and require minimal maintenance.

Following 34 years of devoted service to Ferry Meadow, the old Pontoon bridge was removed at the end of August. Since then, the focus of workers’ efforts has been to prepare the foundations for the new bridge.

Each section of the new bridge will be diligently floated on a barge across Gunwade Lake into its final position.

The new steel footbridge will replace the old wooden Pontoon bridge which has served park visitors for more than 30 years.

The Trust noted that the new bridge is scheduled to open shortly.

“Providing everything goes to plan,” they said, “the new bridge should be open at the end of October.”