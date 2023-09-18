News you can trust since 1948
New footbridge to open at Ferry Meadows next month

Modern steel bridge will replace old wooden Pontoon bridge, which has been retired after more than 30 years of service
By Darren Calpin
Published 18th Sep 2023, 15:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 15:05 BST
Visitors to Ferry Meadows are likely to see a fair bit of activity on and around Gunwade Lake over the coming days and weeks.

A brand new pedestrian footbridge, which has been built in Cumbria, will begin arriving at the park aboard several lorries this week.

Unlike the old Pontoon bridge which was made of wood, the main structure of the new bridge is made from corten weathering steel.

The new bridge - which has been designed and constructed in Cumbria - is being transported to Ferry Meadows in sections by lorry.
Nene Park Trust, the registered charity which looks after Ferry Meadows, explained that a new bridge was needed “to meet the current and future demands of the Park.”

“It will be wider than the existing bridge to help safely manage bicycles (including adapted bicycles) pedestrians and mobility scooters,” they said, “and it will have a non-slip surface to help deal with wintry or wet weather.”

The new bridge has been funded by Lottery Players and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Trust said they hoped the new addition would become “a new beautiful landmark in the park.”

Visitors to Ferry Meadows can expect to see plenty of activity on and around Gunwade Lake over the coming days and weeks.

“The steel railings of the bridge evolve into gateways of trees at either end,” they said, “echoing the wooded setting it sits in.”

As well as being able to blend in with its leafy surroundings, the bridge will be corrosion–resistant and require minimal maintenance.

Following 34 years of devoted service to Ferry Meadow, the old Pontoon bridge was removed at the end of August. Since then, the focus of workers’ efforts has been to prepare the foundations for the new bridge.

Each section of the new bridge will be diligently floated on a barge across Gunwade Lake into its final position.

The new steel footbridge will replace the old wooden Pontoon bridge which has served park visitors for more than 30 years.

The Trust noted that the new bridge is scheduled to open shortly.

“Providing everything goes to plan,” they said, “the new bridge should be open at the end of October.”

This project is running parallel to that of another new footbridge which is due to open in Ferry Meadows later this autumn.This additional walkway – a steel and timber footbridge – will be a replacement for the old 'red bridge' in Thorpe Meadows which was removed in 2022 following 38 years of service.

