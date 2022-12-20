Action is being taken to help nearly 1,300 people aged 50 and above in Peterborough return to the workplace.

The move comes from the Department of Work and Pensions which says there are currently 1,295 people aged 50 and over in Peterborough who are claiming Universal Credit and are out of work.

And it comes at a time when many Peterborough employers are struggling to fill all their vacancies.

Jobcentre officials are stepping up their action to help Peterborough people aged 50 and above who are looking for work.

While the number is a small proportion of the 6,355 people in the city who were registered last month claiming Universal Credit, including 1,105 claimants aged 18 to 24, officials say there are specific issues facing people aged 50 plus and who are economically inactive.

It is also an issue that has worried members of the House of Lords economic affairs committee which has just published a new report called ‘Where have all the workers gone?’ looking at the impact of furlough and working from home on the work choices of some over 50s.

Chris Knights, from East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “We are looking to provide lots of extra support for the over-50s.

“Changes to Universal Credit and our 50PLUS offer means we can provide specialist help to even more claimants through intensive support, to help them get into work and seize opportunities to increase their job prospects and pay.

He said: “For some people there can be issues of confidence and our staff can help them adapt to jobs that are in the economy.

"We are offering these people more time with our work coaches.

“We are also working with employers to realise that people over 50 have lots of life experience which is invaluable to companies.”

Vic Annells, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We support any action that helps makes people confident about learning new skills for the workplace and helps companies fill a high number of vacancies.

Mr Annells, who said getting a degree at 50 helped open different career direction for himself, added: “Over the next five years, about two thirds of jobs will change so much that people doing them today will not have the skills needed if they do not retrain.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said: “Everybody who is capable and who wants to work should be given the opportunity to do so.

