New flats in Cowgate approved

A conversion from offices into residential use was put forward for 38A Cowgate above an antiques shop and St John Ambulance unit.

Under the plans, the proposed new flats will “reuse the existing well proportioned rooms on each floor to provide an open plan living, kitchen, dining space and two bedrooms or a bedroom and/or home office space on the basis that post-Covid more people will spend more time working from home”.

The application added: “It is noted that the size of all of the habitable rooms meet the new national floor space standards and all have good levels of natural light.”

The site of the new flats