New figures show skills shortage is causing recruitment headache for Peterborough employers

Call for education to match needs of employers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vacancy numbers are falling at Peterborough firms yet many employers are still struggling to find recruits with the right skills to take the jobs, it has been revealed.

The dilemma facing many companies was outlined by the Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce boss during a meeting of business leaders in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The problem was highlighted as the results of the Greater Peterborough Business Survey 2025 found that in the face of challenging times many companies were looking to cut back on recruitment and investment.

Charlotte Horobin, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, has warned that a skills shortage is causing a recruitment headache for employers

Charlotte Horobin, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, told the meeting of Opportunity Peterborough bondholders: “The number of vacancies available is down and yet eight out of 10 companies are still struggling to recruit the people with the right skills.

"We’ve had the flattest jobs market for 12 years and the number of job vacancies in Peterborough has fallen by 16 percent in six months.

She said the reason why firms could not match vacancies to job seekers was that applicants’ skill sets did not match those required by employers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We need to do more to match the needs of employers with education across all ages.”

Afterwards, Mark Brear, director of EML Electrical Contractors, in Dodson Way, Fengate, said: “It is the case that when we look for people with experience and skills, then it is very challenging to find the right people.

"Our strategy is to grow our own through the use of apprenticeships.

"I don’t see any change in the economy that will changes this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The education system doesn’t seem to make youngsters ready for the workplace. Youngsters are just not where we need them to be.”

Julia Nix, District Manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said Jobcentre staff had a number of measures designed to equip people with the skills needed for specific workplaces.

She said: “For jobseekers our work coaches are geared up to provide the right support to get them job ready, including access to training and voluntary work experience.

"This along with specialist services can act as a springboard to a new career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also organise Sector Based Work Academies to teach applicants skills they need.

“Currently there are vacancies in virtually every sector, whether that’s education, accounting or finance."

The most recent figures show that across the East of England there are 148,000 people unemployed – up 37,000 on the year – an unemployment rate of 4.3 percent.

However, it is also felt by some business leaders that recruitment suffers because of an unwillingness to work by some people and the relatively low level of the National Living Wage, which is currently £ per hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retail expert Mike Greene, chairman of the Peterborough and Stamford Chambers of Commerce, said: “I’m not sure it’s the right skills that are the problem as much as the right work ethic.

"It is less about being unable to work and more about being unmotivated or unwilling to work in too many cases.

"This is because the gap between benefits and minimum wage is too small. We should pay less in benefits and use the savings to subsidise the minimum wage so it can be much higher.

He added: “I also think we could do more support and promote apprenticeships.”