New figures show Peterborough has highest fly-tipping rate in East of England

Council chief says local authority ‘committed’ to tackling issue

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New figures show that Peterborough appears to have the highest rate of fly-tipping across the East of England.

But Peterborough City Council leaders claim the Government data is not based on a ‘like-for-like comparison’ and ignores work being done to tackle the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) released the latest fly-tipping statistics for England on February 26, covering a timescale of April 2023 to March 2024.

Fly-tipping in Peterborough is a growing problem

The highest number of fly-tipping incidents in the region was Luton with 10,194 followed by Peterborough with 10,128.

However, Peterborough topped the local charts for incidents per 1,000 people with 46.1 as opposed to Luton with 44.1.

The average rate of fly-tipping incidents across the East of England was 13.4 per 1,000 people, while the average across the country was 20, meaning Peterborough sits at more than double the national average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Angus Ellis, cabinet member for environment and transport at Peterborough City Council, said the authority remains "fully committed" to tackling litter and fly-tipping.

He added: "Whilst our fly-tipping figures are high compared to other councils, this is not a like-for-like comparison as Peterborough’s authority area includes urban and rural areas which historically have suffered from fly-tipping."

Cllr Ellis noted that the authority has recently implemented a number of measures to combat fly-tipping, including new CCTV cameras, increased Fixed Penalty Notices to the maximum amount, and the establishment of a cross-party task and finish group.

He added: "I would point out that although the council is sometimes criticised for fly-tipping in Peterborough it is not the authority committing the act itself. We need people’s help not only to report it to us but also to encourage others not to do it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other areas in the East of England with a high number of recorded fly-tipping incidents included Basildon (6,155), Norwich (5,392) and Huntingdonshire (3,078).

On a national scale, England saw 1.15 million fly-tipping incidents in total, an increase of six per cent from the 1.08 million reported in 2022/23.

Peterborough City Council recently introduced an e-permit scheme which all users must have before visiting the Fengate Household Recycling Centre .

Residents raised concerns that this may lead to an increase in fly-tipping, but the council dismissed these concerns, claiming that fly-tipping is primarily driven by smaller traders offering low-cost clearance services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fly-tipping can be classed as anything from one bag of household rubbish to several van loads of construction material.

If it is dumped on land that doesn’t have a licence to accept waste, it is considered fly-tipping and illegal.

Peterborough City Council can issue fixed penalty notices of up to £400 for fly-tipping, while a magistrates court can impose a fine of up to £50,000 or 12 months' imprisonment if convicted.

A crown court can impose an unlimited fine and up to five years' imprisonment if convicted.