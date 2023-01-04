There are more fully trained GPs in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire than last year, new figures reveal, at at time where it feels more difficult than ever to get a face-to-face appointment.

NHS Digital figures show, as of November 2022, there were 32 more fully qualified GPs in the NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough clinical commissioning group (CCG) area than the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were 567 full-time equivalent GPs in the region, but of these 129 were in training, meaning there was a total of 438 fully qualified GPs – up from 406 in 2021.

Despite patients feeling frustrated by a lack of appointments, surprisingly there are more fully trained GPs in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough than last year.

However, England saw the biggest year-on-year fall in fully qualified GPs in over three years – despite the Government's 2019 manifesto pledge to recruit 6,000 more GPs by 2025.

Nationally, there were 27,400 fully trained GPs in November 2022 – down from 27,900 in November 2021. This was a decrease of 1.7 per cent – the largest annual fall in more than three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British Medical Association trade union said the continued decline in fully trained GPs, which means there are now more than 1,900 full-time equivalent fewer doctors than in 2015, is "alarming" – and urged the Government to take the situation seriously.

‘Intense pressure’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Kieran Sharrock, GP committee acting chair at BMA England, said: "Despite promises to recruit 5,000 – and then 6,000 – more GPs, the Government has now overseen the loss of the equivalent of more than 1,900 full-time fully qualified GPs in England since 2015.

"That almost a quarter of this loss happened in the last 12 months alone speaks volumes to the intense pressures that practices and staff are under."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Sharrock said many GPs are having to take difficult decisions to reduce their hours or leave the profession altogether to protect their wellbeing as workload demands and financial stresses mount.

"Rather than piling on more pressure, the Government needs to show it is taking this dire workforce situation seriously and encourage more family doctors to stay in the profession when our communities need them most," added Dr Sharrock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total number of full-time equivalent GPs (which includes GPs in training) across the country rose by 1.2 per cent from 36,200 to 36,600 in the 12 months to November 2022.

This was largely driven by a 10.8 per cent rise in training GPs, from 8,300 to 9,200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, the number of GPs in the training grade rose from 119 to 129.

The Department for Health and Social Care said it is "incredibly grateful" to GPs for their hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said at least £1.5 billion will be invested to create an additional 50 million appointments by 2024.

"There were nearly 2,300 more doctors working in general practice in September compared to September 2019 and a record-breaking number started training as GPs last year," they added.

Advertisement Hide Ad