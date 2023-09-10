New figures show how much 'green' land and water areas in Peterborough has been lost to developers in three years
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nearly seven hectares of forest, open land and water in Peterborough has been developed in the three years to March 2022, according to new figures.
The developments – which include homes, industrial buildings, transport and utility sites among other uses – have been built on areas such as grassland, forests and waterways, including lakes, canals and reservoirs.
The data is from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and comes as Michael Gove, the Levelling UP Secretary, announced proposals to encourage more house building by relaxing so-called “nutrient neutrality” rules.
Under EU legislation, Natural England can instruct new developments to be nutrient-neutral, which means developers must show their plans will not add to the ecological burden on local habitats, or pay for mitigation if they do.
Now these instructions will become ‘guidance’.
The data shows that from 2019-20 to 2021-22 some 6.7 hectares of forest, open land and water in Peterborough was converted into developed use.
The locations of the sites which have been developed have not been named.
This accounts two per cent of the total land use change completed in Peterborough in the three years to March 2022.
In total, 220.1 hectares of non-developed land, which includes but is not limited to forest, open land, water, agricultural land, vacant sites and residential gardens, were developed upon in the three years to March 2022.
In Peterborough, 58.1 hectares of land were built on for residential purposes between 2019 and 2022, though this includes land that was previously developed and non-developed.
Across the UK, 48,500 hectares of non-developed land were built upon, of which 4,800 were forest, open land or water.
Mr Gove's plans intend to provide an additional 100,000 new homes in England by 2030.
He said: “We are committed to building the homes this country needs and to enhancing our environment.”
The data shows that across the UK some 9,600 hectares of greenbelt land had been converted into developed use between 2019 and 2022.
Of this land some 1,100 hectares were for residential use. This compares to 14,200 hectares of non-greenbelt land developed for residential use.