Peterborough Panthers have been told by developers that racing at the Showground must cease.

A new ‘Fighting Fund’ has been set up to help the Peterborough Panthers’ battle for survival.

The Panthers Forever Fund has been set up by the club’s programme editor Sarah Mills to help the club get back to racing in 2025.

She said: “We need to do whatever we can to guarantee our future.

Fans of Peterborough Panthers during the recent rally on Cathedral Square.

“The aim of this Fund is to work alongside the Peterborough Panthers Supporters’ Club to raise money for the future survival.

“Anyone wanting to join will set up a standing order for £10 per month (or multiples if they want more numbers

in the draw).

“For each £10 you fund members will be given a unique number and at the end of every month there will be a live draw and, depending on the number of people involved, there will be cash prizes if their number is drawn.

"First prize will always be a minimum of £100. The money raised will be available for the consortium to use in our fight to save our beloved club.

“In addition anyone who signs up will get a unique ‘Save the Panthers’ badge.’

A six-man consortium is hoping to eventually agree terms to take over the club from current owner Keith Chapman.

They would need to acquire the rights to run speedway in the city from the current owner ahead of their aim to get the Panthers back on track at the Showground in 2025.

Consortium spokesman and former Panthers’ team manager and co-promoter Carl Johnson added: “It’s an awesome way for all our loyal and loved fans to support our club going forward.

"We had a massive numbers of season ticket holders at the club and if just a fraction of them show their support it will be huge.”