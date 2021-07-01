New fence at Peterborough games area due to anti-social behaviour approved

City College Peterborough will install a 3m high paramesh fence and gates by a multi-use games area (MUGA) at the John Mansfield Centre in Western Avenue, Dogsthorpe.

The college’s charity wants to bring the site of the former school back into use for learners, as well as the local community.

Its planning application to Peterborough City Council stated: “Since 2007 the MUGA has fallen into disrepair and, due to the existing perimeter fencing being derelict, through which access is easily gained, it has also attracted fly-tipping which in turn has led to arson and multiple events of anti-social behaviour including drug taking and vandalism.

The former John Mansfield School site in Western Avenue

“Before we can invest in clearing the area and removing the dumped waste and, subsequently, commissioning improving works in order to return the MUGA back to its original use, we would need to secure the perimeter by replacing the existing derelict three metre high chain link fence with a new anti-climb perimeter fence.”