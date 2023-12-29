Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Support is to be offered to help Peterborough people with health conditions into employment.

​A range of measures to tackle a various of health issues is being put together by staff at Peterborough Jobcentre.

Staff are planning to host a Health and Wellbeing Event early next year that will be focused on guiding people with a health condition into fulfilling employment.

The event will be staged at Peterborough Town Hall on January 25 from 10am to noon.

A Jobcentre spokesperson said: “This is a chance to meet and gain support from local organisations.”

The event will feature support for drugs and alcohol issues from Aspire and mental health support with NHS talking therapies.

There will be opportunities for people to get into volunteering with advice from Extended Hands – For Women and the Green Backyard and from Cross Keys Homes.

There will be support for deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people from the Cambridge Deaf Association and support for people awaiting a diagnosis of autism from the Richmond Fellowship.

There will be advice on benefits, debt, employment and housing. There will be displays from Disability Peterborough, Little Miracles, Cross Keys Homes and Vivacity.