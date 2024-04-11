Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new era has dawned for scores of staff working for a retailer in Peterborough and the surrounding area.

Discount retailer Poundstretcher, which has three stores in the city and nearby towns, has just been bought by a new owner that is promising investment and jobs growth for the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poundstretcher, which has 322 stores across the country including one called Bargain Buys in the Rivergate Centre, Peterborough, and at Godsey Lane, Market Deeping, and Markham Retail Park, Stamford, has been acquired by the Fortress Investment Group.

The new owners of Poundstretcher, which has stores in Peterborough, Market Deeping and Stamford, are promising new investment and jobs creation

The purchase of the Leicester-based retailer follows the retirement of its owner Aziz Tayub.

Ahsan Aijaz, managing director of Fortress Investment Group, which also owns wine retailer Majestic Wine and the Punch Pubs Group, said: “Poundstretcher is an exciting business in a critical part of the UK retail sector, and we recognise its importance to consumers across the country.

"We have a demonstrated history of investing in sponsored companies to drive growth, increase profitability and job creation—our plans for Poundstretcher are no different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" Fortress believes in empowering management teams to deliver their strategy and we look forward to working with the team to invest in and grow Poundstretcher.”

Andy Atkinson, chief executive of Poundstretcher, said: “Poundstretcher is an exciting business with huge potential, in a large, growing and resilient sector.