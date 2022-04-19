A long-established packaging company in Oundle has entered a new era as it looks to grow its operations.

KM Packaging, in West Street and which has a team of 24 staff, has become an Employee Ownership Trust - 38 years after its founding.

It means staff have a controlling interest in the company through the all-employee trust into which the business owners sell their shares.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles Smithson, director of KM Packaging,

The company says the move will ensure it remains true to its core values while continuing to grow and innovate for the long term benefit of staff, customers, and partners.

The company will continue to be managed on a daily basis by the existing management team while the trust will be a ‘guiding hand’ ensuring its long-term stability and success.

Current directors, Charles Smithson and Graham Holding, will remain with the business.

Mr Smithson said: “KM is proudly independent and has achieved significant growth in domestic and export markets.

Food packaging created by KM Packaging.

“The Employee Ownership Trust is a natural transition as it builds on the company’s values of trust, ownership, passion and innovation established over the last 38 years.

He added: “The company’s employees are passionate about the business and its values.

“They are the people who should reap the future rewards for their hard work and dedication.”