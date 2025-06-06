New dog walking paddocks coming to 1,400-acre estate near Peterborough

They will be located on the Walcot Estate

Plans have been approved for two new dog walking paddocks on a vast agricultural estate near Peterborough.

The new paddocks will be located on land to the east of Wittering Ford Road in Barnack, which is part of the 1,400-acre Walcot Estate owned by the Dennis family.

A full planning application was approved by Peterborough City Council on June 4 and included the formation of a gravel car parking area with fencing and landscaping.

The proposed paddock location on Wittering Ford Road, Barnack Photo: Google

Planning documents stated that the paddocks would “provide a safe and secure location for people to come to walk and exercise their dogs”.

They added: “The dog walking fields are modest in scale and do not alter the rural character of the countryside in which they are located.

“The use does not adversely impact the local community, character of landscape or designated sites (both natural and historic). Further it does not result in the permanent loss of best and most versatile agricultural land.”

A gravelled parking area will be available at the site for up to 20 cars, set away from Wittering Ford Road.

According to the plans, the paddocks would be open seven days a week for up to 10 dogs per booking, with timings dependent on the daylight hours as the facility is not lit or used in the dark.

Booking slots would be available by the half hour or hour and would be almost exclusively made via a dedicated website, although customers would have the option of calling the Walcot Estate office.