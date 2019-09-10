New Disney store coming to Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre

Have your say

Disney is returning to Peterborough with a new pop-up store coming to Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The retailer previously had a Disney Store in Queensgate but announced in 2010 it was to close after 15 years of trading.

But the much-loved chain is returning to the city centre with a pop-up store upstairs in River Island for the Christmas period.

Dates are to be confirmed shortly, but the company, which sells products from its key entertainment brands including Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel, has begun advertising for a store manager and assistant store manager, as well as a lead cast member and temporary cast member.

According to the job advert, a cast member “engages guests in magical experiences throughout the store, delighting them with stories, while providing options of quality, innovative products that meets their needs”.

The jobs can be viewed on the Disney website at https://jobs.disneycareers.com/search-jobs.